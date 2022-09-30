Liquidifty (LQT) Trading Up 101.5% Over Last 7 Days

Liquidifty (LQT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 30th. One Liquidifty coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquidifty has a market cap of $590,452.95 and $43,798.00 worth of Liquidifty was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Liquidifty has traded up 101.5% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000314 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010950 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
Liquidifty Profile
Liquidifty’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,307,500 coins. Liquidifty’s official Twitter account is @liquidifty and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Liquidifty
Receive News & Updates for Liquidifty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquidifty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.