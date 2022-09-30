Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,447 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $4,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ESGD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,203,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,641,000 after purchasing an additional 205,771 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 271.5% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 218,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,374,000 after acquiring an additional 159,790 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 7,017 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ ESGD traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.38. The company had a trading volume of 9,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,174. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $55.43 and a 1-year high of $82.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.89 and a 200-day moving average of $66.30.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.