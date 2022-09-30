Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Purchases 27,145 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,145 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 7.7% of Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $52,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $333.05. 212,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,270,972. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $368.89 and its 200-day moving average is $374.99. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $330.53 and a one year high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

