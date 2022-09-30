LockTrip Price Up 35.1% Over Last Week (LOC)

LockTrip (LOC) traded 36.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Over the last week, LockTrip has traded up 35.1% against the US dollar. One LockTrip coin can currently be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00003820 BTC on major exchanges. LockTrip has a market capitalization of $8.97 million and $81,568.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LockTrip Profile

LockTrip’s genesis date was September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,579,041 coins and its circulating supply is 12,032,452 coins. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com. The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LockTrip Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LockTrip is an Ethereum-based hotel booking and vacation rental marketplace. LOC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on LockTrip's marketplace.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LockTrip using one of the exchanges listed above.

