Locus Chain Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $84.69 Million (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. One Locus Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0531 or 0.00000274 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Locus Chain has a total market cap of $84.69 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Locus Chain has traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Locus Chain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010953 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00145766 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $349.32 or 0.01813774 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005171 BTC.

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.00 or 0.00253342 BTC.

About Locus Chain

Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,595,769,058 coins. The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com. The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @LocusChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Locus Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Locus Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Locus Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Locus Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Locus Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.