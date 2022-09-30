Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC Acquires 294,800 Shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,728,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294,800 shares during the quarter. Mirion Technologies makes up about 1.7% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC owned approximately 2.27% of Mirion Technologies worth $27,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Mirion Technologies during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Mirion Technologies during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mirion Technologies during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Mirion Technologies during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Mirion Technologies during the first quarter worth about $100,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mirion Technologies Price Performance

MIR opened at $7.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $11.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mirion Technologies ( NYSE:MIR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $175.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.12 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Mirion Technologies from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Mirion Technologies Profile



Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The medical segment offers radiation oncology quality assurance and dosimetry solutions; patient safety solutions for diagnostic imaging and radiation therapy centers; radiation therapy quality assurance solutions for calibrating and verifying imaging and treatment accuracy; and radionuclide therapy products for nuclear medicine applications, such as shielding, product handling, medical imaging furniture, and rehabilitation products.

