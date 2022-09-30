London City Equities Limited (ASX:LCE) Increases Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

London City Equities Limited (ASX:LCE – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Friday, September 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.014 per share on Thursday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from London City Equities’s previous final dividend of $0.01.

London City Equities Price Performance

About London City Equities

(Get Rating)

London City Equities Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Australia. London City Equities Limited was founded in 1986 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for London City Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London City Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.