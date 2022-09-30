London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Price Target Lowered to GBX 7,700 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 8,000 ($96.67) to GBX 7,700 ($93.04) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.55% from the stock’s current price.

LSEG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a £100 ($120.83) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on London Stock Exchange Group from £103 ($124.46) to £105 ($126.87) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 8,890 ($107.42) to GBX 9,500 ($114.79) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 9,200 ($111.16) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 9,321.43 ($112.63).

London Stock Exchange Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:LSEG traded down GBX 15.48 ($0.19) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 7,582.52 ($91.62). The company had a trading volume of 551,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,546. The firm has a market capitalization of £42.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,513.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 8,051.46 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 7,777.96. London Stock Exchange Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6,230 ($75.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,612 ($104.06).

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

