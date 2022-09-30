Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF – Get Rating) fell 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.35 and last traded at $6.51. 7,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 5,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.56.

Lundin Gold Stock Down 0.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.59.

Lundin Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a $0.2576 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.52%.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

