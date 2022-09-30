Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXAW) Short Interest Update

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXAW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 64.6% from the August 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LUXAW traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,878. Lux Health Tech Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $1.47.

