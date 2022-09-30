MahaDAO (MAHA) Price Hits $0.90 on Top Exchanges

MahaDAO (MAHA) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. MahaDAO has a market capitalization of $9.01 million and $280,710.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MahaDAO coin can now be purchased for $0.90 or 0.00004651 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MahaDAO has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MahaDAO Coin Profile

MahaDAO was first traded on December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins. The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao. The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com.

MahaDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

