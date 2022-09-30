Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Hits New 12-Month Low at $48.15

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $48.15 and last traded at $48.21, with a volume of 8503 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MBUU has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $103.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.38.

Malibu Boats Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $977.02 million, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $353.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.01 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 36.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBUU. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Malibu Boats by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 14,475 shares during the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Malibu Boats by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 446,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,657,000 after buying an additional 47,202 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 103,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 44.2% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

Featured Articles

