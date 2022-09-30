Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,581 shares during the quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 385.8% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Price Performance

IYR traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.91. 308,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,126,320. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.35 and its 200 day moving average is $98.10. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $80.09 and a 52 week high of $116.89.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

