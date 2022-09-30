Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 213.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,768 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.31. The stock had a trading volume of 32,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,099,053. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $42.58 and a 1-year high of $57.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.38.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

