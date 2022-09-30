Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Invests $748,000 in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 27,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.47. The company had a trading volume of 11,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,684. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.13. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.24 and a one year high of $107.10.

