Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 195.7% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of IGF traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,507. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.51 and its 200-day moving average is $48.45. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $42.26 and a 52-week high of $52.15.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.