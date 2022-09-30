Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Sells 2,496 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,496 shares during the quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

IJR stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,719,602. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $121.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.23 and its 200-day moving average is $99.32.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

