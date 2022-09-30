Marotta Asset Management Acquires 7,313 Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Marotta Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,313 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF accounts for 1.4% of Marotta Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Marotta Asset Management owned about 0.68% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $5,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stadion Money Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 263,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,461,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,120,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,386,000 after acquiring an additional 193,738 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 56,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:QUS traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.98. 5,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,600. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 12-month low of $102.11 and a 12-month high of $131.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.71.

