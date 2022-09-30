Marotta Asset Management Has $2.73 Million Stock Holdings in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR)

Marotta Asset Management lifted its stake in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR – Get Rating) by 223.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,212 shares during the quarter. Marotta Asset Management owned approximately 5.39% of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 1,803.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Glovista Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 315,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,065,000 after acquiring an additional 9,068 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 124.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 5,209 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 14,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000.

Get Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF alerts:

Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.98. 83,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,889. Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF has a 1-year low of $16.85 and a 1-year high of $29.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.04.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.