Marotta Asset Management Has $30.38 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Marotta Asset Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,045 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 7.5% of Marotta Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Marotta Asset Management owned about 0.20% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $30,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 40,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,046,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,964,000 after acquiring an additional 456,341 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 748.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 24,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 21,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VOE stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.97. 17,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,536. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $121.96 and a 52-week high of $154.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.82 and its 200-day moving average is $139.47.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

