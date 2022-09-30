Marotta Asset Management Invests $257,000 in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Marotta Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of EQT by 32.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in EQT in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in EQT in the first quarter worth about $424,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in EQT in the first quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in EQT in the second quarter worth about $5,248,000. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of EQT stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.64. 197,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,768,832. The company has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $51.97.

Increases Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. The business’s revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. EQT’s payout ratio is presently -22.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of EQT from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EQT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.63.

Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.



