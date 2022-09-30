Marotta Asset Management Purchases 109,521 Shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD)

Marotta Asset Management grew its position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD – Get Rating) by 321.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,521 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Sweden ETF makes up about 1.1% of Marotta Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF were worth $4,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EWD. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 29,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.88% of the company’s stock.

EWD traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.28. 22,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,820. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.76. iShares MSCI Sweden ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $49.14.

