Marotta Asset Management Purchases 6,558 Shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN)

Marotta Asset Management lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,558 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Denmark ETF comprises about 1.6% of Marotta Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF were worth $6,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EDEN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 78.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,681,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 39.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 13,462 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 148,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Denmark ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Denmark ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

BATS:EDEN traded down €1.47 ($1.50) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €74.20 ($75.71). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,632 shares. iShares MSCI Denmark ETF has a 1 year low of €54.51 ($55.62) and a 1 year high of €71.11 ($72.56). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €86.67 and a 200-day moving average of €90.99.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Denmark ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Denmark ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.