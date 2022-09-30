Marotta Asset Management Sells 50,000 Shares of Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS)

Marotta Asset Management reduced its stake in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS – Get Rating) by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Regis were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Regis by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,462,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 496,617 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Regis by 392.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 550,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 438,707 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Regis during the 1st quarter worth about $848,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Regis by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,347,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after buying an additional 330,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regis by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 704,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 302,127 shares during the last quarter. 40.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regis to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

NYSE:RGS traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,849. Regis Co. has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $3.89. The stock has a market cap of $47.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $66.07 million for the quarter. Regis had a negative return on equity of 140.64% and a negative net margin of 30.79%.

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Franchise Salons and Company-Owned Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

