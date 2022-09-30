Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,000 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the August 31st total of 135,400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Martin Midstream Partners Price Performance

Shares of Martin Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $3.40. The company had a trading volume of 27,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,598. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.09 million, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 2.10. Martin Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $5.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day moving average of $4.20.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $267.00 million during the quarter. Martin Midstream Partners had a net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 48.01%. Equities analysts predict that Martin Midstream Partners will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Martin Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Martin Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 3.57%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Martin Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $140,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 10.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth $199,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $379,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 713.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 81,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 15 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 13 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

