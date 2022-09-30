Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,000 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the August 31st total of 135,400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Martin Midstream Partners Price Performance
Shares of Martin Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $3.40. The company had a trading volume of 27,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,598. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.09 million, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 2.10. Martin Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $5.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day moving average of $4.20.
Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $267.00 million during the quarter. Martin Midstream Partners had a net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 48.01%. Equities analysts predict that Martin Midstream Partners will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Martin Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $140,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 10.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth $199,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $379,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 713.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 81,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.59% of the company’s stock.
About Martin Midstream Partners
Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 15 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 13 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.
