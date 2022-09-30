MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on MTZ. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of MasTec to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $83.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of MasTec to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $109.20.

MTZ opened at $65.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.61. MasTec has a twelve month low of $62.64 and a twelve month high of $104.21.

Institutional Trading of MasTec

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTZ. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in MasTec by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in MasTec by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in MasTec by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in MasTec by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in MasTec by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

