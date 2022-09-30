MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.30-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $165.00 million-$165.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $164.51 million. MasterCraft Boat also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.89-$4.31 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCFT. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MasterCraft Boat from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MasterCraft Boat has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

MasterCraft Boat Price Performance

Shares of MCFT opened at $19.33 on Friday. MasterCraft Boat has a 1-year low of $18.49 and a 1-year high of $29.69. The stock has a market cap of $350.84 million, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.31. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 62.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 130.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 83,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 47,129 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 4.2% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 43.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 8,952 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 890.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 121,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 108,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 187.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MasterCraft Boat

(Get Rating)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through four segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.