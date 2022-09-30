Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd

Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd decreased its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,500 shares during the quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Match Group were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Match Group by 181.1% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Match Group during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Match Group during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Match Group by 68.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group Stock Performance

Shares of MTCH stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.12. The company had a trading volume of 19,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,278,559. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $45.99 and a one year high of $182.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $794.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.13 million. Match Group had a net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 164.13%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on MTCH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Match Group from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Match Group from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Match Group from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Match Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.59.

Insider Transactions at Match Group

In other Match Group news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim acquired 16,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.58 per share, with a total value of $1,017,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Articles

