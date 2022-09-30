Matthew Rizik Acquires 3,400 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) Director Matthew Rizik bought 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.35 per share, with a total value of $21,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 394,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,912.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 28th, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $21,280.00.

On Monday, September 26th, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.94 per share, with a total value of $21,514.00.

On Friday, September 23rd, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $21,452.00.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.55 per share, with a total value of $21,895.00.

On Monday, September 19th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.63 per share, with a total value of $21,364.00.

On Friday, September 16th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $21,518.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.55 per share, with a total value of $21,895.00.

On Monday, September 12th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $21,546.00.

On Thursday, September 8th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.63 per share, with a total value of $22,127.00.

On Wednesday, August 31st, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.92 per share, with a total value of $21,384.00.

Rocket Companies Stock Down 2.3 %

RKT stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $6.32. 3,266,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,381,887. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.87. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.23 and a 12-month high of $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a current ratio of 14.97. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 51.62 and a beta of 1.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RKT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rocket Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on Rocket Companies to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.04.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Rocket Companies by 807.6% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 59,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,230,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 31,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 5,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

