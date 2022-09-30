Maxim Group Begins Coverage on WELL Health Technologies (OTC:WHTCF)

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of WELL Health Technologies (OTC:WHTCF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an average rating and a C$9.00 target price on the stock.
WELL Health Technologies Price Performance
Shares of OTC WHTCF opened at 2.17 on Monday. WELL Health Technologies has a one year low of 2.17 and a one year high of 5.80.
WELL Health Technologies Company Profile
See Also
- Humana Proves Vertically Integrated Healthcare Works
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.