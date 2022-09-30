McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,455 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up approximately 1.0% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $10,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $2,060,325,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,185,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,758 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in McDonald’s by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,472,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,106,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,776 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $541,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,004,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $16,568,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,187 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,715. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,715. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD stock traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $232.74. 68,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,656,389. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The stock has a market cap of $171.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $256.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.04.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 target price on McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.36.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

