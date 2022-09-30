Means Investment CO. Inc. Boosts Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,235 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHH. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 103.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 48,156,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,616,000 after buying an additional 24,488,897 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 34,383,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,816,000 after purchasing an additional 16,972,352 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,278,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,946,000 after acquiring an additional 10,728,461 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,545,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,715,000 after buying an additional 9,233,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,292,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268,354 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $18.45 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $18.32 and a 12 month high of $26.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.54.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.