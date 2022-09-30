Means Investment CO. Inc. Buys New Shares in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Means Investment CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 399.3% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 51,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 41,125 shares during the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $13,490,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 232,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,640,000 after acquiring an additional 20,788 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 78,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 19,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 328,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,687,000 after purchasing an additional 56,244 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

SCHP opened at $52.13 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $51.90 and a 1-year high of $64.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.28.

