Means Investment CO. Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Means Investment CO. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,922 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 85,235 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 6,494 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,545 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in Intel by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,457,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $229,566,000 after buying an additional 215,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 626 Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $808,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of Intel stock opened at $26.32 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $26.18 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.65.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Intel to a “negative” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.96.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

