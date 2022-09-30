Means Investment CO. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 180,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 1.2% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 1.4% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 28,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America by 3.4% during the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 0.4% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 79,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 110,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.58.

BAC opened at $30.67 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.67 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.93 and a 200 day moving average of $35.52. The firm has a market cap of $246.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.50%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

