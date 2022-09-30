Means Investment CO. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,922 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,401 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $50.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.72 and its 200-day moving average is $64.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.45 and a 12-month high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on MU. UBS Group dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Micron Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas began coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.04.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

