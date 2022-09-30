Means Investment CO. Inc. Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $1,024,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Snowflake from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Snowflake from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.67.

In other Snowflake news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total transaction of $190,258.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,651,634.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $131,123.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,378.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total value of $190,258.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,651,634.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,823 shares of company stock worth $859,968 over the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SNOW opened at $170.00 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.26 and a 12-month high of $405.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.22. The company has a market cap of $54.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.16). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 41.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $497.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.03 million. On average, analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

