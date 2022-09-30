Means Investment CO. Inc. Has $1.92 Million Stock Position in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Bar Harbor Bankshares worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 57.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

Shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares stock opened at $26.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.32. The stock has a market cap of $403.32 million, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.86. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $32.94.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $35.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 million. Analysts predict that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, lending, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

