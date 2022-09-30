Means Investment CO. Inc. Has $10.70 Million Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Means Investment CO. Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $10,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,931,000 after purchasing an additional 10,183 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 9,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $87.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.32. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

