Means Investment CO. Inc. Purchases 30,222 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,222 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 7.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 671,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 45,625 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 674.7% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 6,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,735 shares during the period. Finally, Connective Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $264,000. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SOFI shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.36.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $4.84 on Friday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $24.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.82.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 27.19%. The firm had revenue of $362.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.39 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Group Corp Softbank sold 5,381,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $43,000,462.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,900,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,301,878.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SoFi Technologies

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Featured Stories

