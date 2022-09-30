Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Keene & Associates Inc.

Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,984 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises 2.6% of Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $1,349,223,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,375,853,000 after buying an additional 7,403,778 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,162,603,000 after buying an additional 4,883,180 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $481,525,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Medtronic by 29.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,205,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,354,234,000 after buying an additional 2,789,882 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.15. 53,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,434,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $110.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $80.39 and a 52-week high of $128.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.90.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on MDT. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.52.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

