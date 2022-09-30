MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Price Target Cut to C$26.00

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Desjardins lowered shares of MEG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on MEG Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of MEG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MEG Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

MEG Energy stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.45. 92,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,826. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.31. MEG Energy has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $19.90.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

