Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $17.65

Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.65 and last traded at $17.65, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.65.

Meggitt Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.39 and a 200 day moving average of $19.58.

About Meggitt

(Get Rating)

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meggitt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meggitt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.