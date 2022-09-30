MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (NASDAQ:MEKA) Short Interest Update

MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (NASDAQ:MEKA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the August 31st total of 2,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of MELI Kaszek Pioneer

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. grew its position in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 516,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after buying an additional 246,609 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer by 226.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after buying an additional 257,386 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,090,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 92,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 13,888 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC grew its position in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 52,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 7,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

Get MELI Kaszek Pioneer alerts:

MELI Kaszek Pioneer Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MEKA traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $9.87. 17,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,358. MELI Kaszek Pioneer has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $14.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average is $10.08.

MELI Kaszek Pioneer Company Profile

MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MELI Kaszek Pioneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MELI Kaszek Pioneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.