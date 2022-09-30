Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC) Trading Down 1.1%

Mercia Asset Management PLC (LON:MERC – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 23.50 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 23.50 ($0.28). 23,299 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 465,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.75 ($0.29).

Mercia Asset Management Trading Down 1.1 %

The stock has a market cap of £103.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 391.67. The company has a quick ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 28.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 30.17.

Get Mercia Asset Management alerts:

Mercia Asset Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Mercia Asset Management’s previous dividend of $0.30. Mercia Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

About Mercia Asset Management

Mercia Asset Management PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, seed EIS, early stage, emerging growth, mid venture, late stage and growth capital investments. It invests in technology focusing on sectors such as digital entertainment, consumer services, media, retailing, energy, healthcare, industrials, materials, real estate, telecommunication services, gaming, internet, software, electronics and hardware, advanced materials, transportation, biosciences, engineering and specialist manufacturing, and life sciences.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mercia Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercia Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.