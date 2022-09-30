Mercurial Finance (MER) Price Tops $0.0157

Mercurial Finance (MER) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. Mercurial Finance has a market capitalization of $3.73 million and $15,650.00 worth of Mercurial Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mercurial Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0157 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mercurial Finance has traded down 5.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004114 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010916 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Mercurial Finance Coin Profile

Mercurial Finance was first traded on April 30th, 2021. Mercurial Finance’s total supply is 237,835,488 coins. Mercurial Finance’s official Twitter account is @darcrus. The official website for Mercurial Finance is www.mercurial.finance.

Mercurial Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercurial vaults are market-making vaults providing low slippage swaps for stables, while also improving LP profits with dynamic fees and flexible capital allocation.Mercurial Protocol is designed to have a wide range of mechanisms for accruing value to MER holders.”

