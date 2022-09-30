Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MACK opened at $3.81 on Monday. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $7.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.09 million, a P/E ratio of -31.75 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MACK. Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 276.2% during the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 296,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 217,717 shares in the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 15,233 shares in the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. raised its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 578,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 40,729 shares in the last quarter. Western Standard LLC raised its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 1,269,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 97,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

