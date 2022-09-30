Mersen (OTCMKTS:CBLNF) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Mersen (OTCMKTS:CBLNF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Mersen Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBLNF opened at 31.60 on Friday. Mersen has a 1 year low of 31.60 and a 1 year high of 33.35.

See Also

Mersen SA manufactures and sells electrical power products and advanced materials in France, North America, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Advanced Materials and Electrical Power segments. The company offers electrical protection and control products, such as IEC and UL/CSA low voltage general purpose fuses and fuse gears, high and medium voltage fuses, and power transfer solutions for rail vehicles, as well as surge protection, lightning protection, and power monitoring solutions; and power management solutions, including high speed fuses, DC protection for electric vehicles and battery, cooling solutions, bus bars, and aluminum electrolytic and film capacitors.

