MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 134,858 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 2,419,540 shares.The stock last traded at $12.97 and had previously closed at $13.07.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of MGIC Investment to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This is a boost from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 9.2% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,805,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,945,000 after buying an additional 321,965 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 129.3% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 82,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 46,616 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the second quarter worth $420,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 13.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 9.8% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 411,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,190,000 after acquiring an additional 36,866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

