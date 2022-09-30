Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Bank of America from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.54.

Micron Technology Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $50.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.46. The company has a market cap of $55.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.30. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $48.45 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 144.9% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 912.5% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

